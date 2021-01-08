On Monday we started the cattle futures down very hard. I called mid-morning and asked a friend if grain was up big or is it because of the election stuff going on. He said probably both.
Most are glad to get 2020 behind us but I’m not sure what there is so far that I like. Tuesday we bounced back pretty good on the futures but didn’t get it all back.
I had some May calves that I waited to wean partially because I had more time over this two-week break but also because the calves should be hardy enough they would wean easy. They had a little cold rain and snow on them but I still figured they would be fine. But after the 10-day mark we ran all them through the chute again.
I’m kind of wondering what my next occupation should be. Maybe it would be cheaper if I just sold the vaccine and medicine rather than using it.
A lot of cattlemen and farmers seem to be at a standstill not making any money these past few years. With COVID, the government has given a lot of money away with the new administration already telling you they will raise taxes and with the amount we are giving away it makes me wonder what is next?
Most politicians live in a make-believe world anyway. I don’t want to be negative but it is very hard for me to be very positive.
Most people start out in life and quite a few want their own business. Then they expand and get quite a few employees. Before their life is over most want to run a small business with no employees. Just the simple life.
Three sisters, 92-, 94- and 96-years-old, lived together. The 96-year-old ran bath water then hollered, “Was I getting in or out?” The 94-year-old yells back, “I don’t know I’ll come upstairs and see.”
Then she pauses and said, “Was I going up or down?” The 92-year-old shakes her head and knocks on wood and says, “I hope I don’t get that forgetful.” Then she yells and said, “I’ll be there when I see who knocked at the door.”
I took my nephew to the sale barn. As we were walking down the alley, I was walking a faster than he was. My nephew hollered and said, “Hey, wait up.” I said, “Just a minute.” He kept running toward me as I had stopped to talk to several employees.
When my nephew caught up he said to me in a real loud voice, “Hey, I haven’t seen any.” I said, “Seen what?” He said, “You told me there were lots of clowns that worked here.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
