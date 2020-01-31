This business can be very frustrating. I realize the problem in China is a big concern but it is not the end of the world. The problem in our business that any big news is often a reason for the futures to sell off and take money out of the ordinary cattleman.
We do have plenty of cattle in the feedlot but there are a lot of light cattle in there too. I would say more lightly cattle than usual.
Killing cows and bulls were quite a lot higher. I would guess $5 to $6 per hundredweight higher. We finally sold just a few big straight fleshy cows for $70 and a few bulls over $90 per hundredweight. In our home area a lot of the medium to heavy bred cows, particularly if 9 years or older, are being slaughtered before they calve mostly to get the blood of that unborn calf.
I asked some sale barns 200 miles away and they said they are doing the same thing in their area. That takes a lot of beef off the market.
Earlier in the week some sale barns quoted their calves and feeders $4 to $6 per hundredweight cheaper. They had already slipped some before on feeders.
There is definitely a good demand on grazing cattle and unless the market falls hard it will probably stay that way or get better. Last year I asked a friend who also buys cattle about January of last year if I should sell my 500- to 600-pound yearlings. He said, “We almost always top the grazing market in March or first week in April when grass is almost here.”
A friend of mine has four beautiful daughters, all single and old enough to date. Friday night rolled around and a boy showed up at the door. He opens the door and the young man said, “Hi, I’m Freddy. I’m here to pick up Betty. We’re going to eat spaghetti. Is she ready?” The farmer friend was a bit confused but couldn’t see anything wrong so he said, “OK, have her home by 10.” A few minutes later the friend again, with his shotgun over his shoulder, answered the door and the young man said, “I’m Jim. I’m here to pick up Kim. We’re going for a swim. Can I come in?” The friend again was puzzled and said, “OK, have her home by 10 but no funny stuff in the pool.”
Then a few minutes later another young man said, “I’m Joe. I’m here to pick up Flo. We’re going to the show. Can she go?’ Again shaking his head but he said OK. A few minutes later a young man rang the doorbell and again he answered it with his shotgun over his shoulder. The young man said, I’m Chuck,” and the friend shot him.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.