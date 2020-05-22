Here is the way I see it as far as the future for the cattle business. We desperately we have to get several big changes started in this next year or I guess you could say then at that point, if not before then, I am losing faith in an industry not only that I have loved but also my dad and granddad.
If the Department of Justice does happen to evaluate our problems in the cattle business and says it cannot find a problem then we are fighting a losing battle. The first thing I think has to happen is to bust up the monopoly with the packers. I would like to see the president say any foreign business pertaining to our food source would have six months to sell down to 50% ownership and another six months to 25% with the balance being American owned.
I still would like to see another slaughtering facility go in with four grocery chains investing 15% each and the balance owned by the public in shares. And that packing house start buying a big percentage of their cattle on the live market each week.
We have had a lot of United States presidents who have let foreign countries go to the U.S. and now own a big percentage of us. It is time we stop that and President Donald Trump is the first president to address that.
The other thing that is very important is the government needs to enforce our anti-trust laws. I like the comment, “Put America first.” Now let’s stick to that and that includes American farmers and ranchers.
A lot of you say, I know we are getting ripped off by the packer and retailer but you feel you cannot do anything. That is laziness. If you see an article you agree with then mail it to every politician you know and highlight what’s important.
Last Sunday I went to church where Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton were both preaching. Jesse walked by and put his hand on my head and said, “In the name of Jesus you will walk again.” I said, “I am fine, there’s nothing wrong with me.” Then Rev. Al walked by and did the same thing and put his hand on me and said, “In the name of Jesus, you will walk again.” I said, “I am not crippled, I am fine.”
But when the service was over I went outside and sure enough my car had been stolen.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
