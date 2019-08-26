The one thing that was very frustrating about the fire at the Tyson packing plant in Holcomb, Kansas, was another example of complete monopoly by the packer and retail industry.
We put $15 on Choice beef, which is $9.60 on the live basis but instead of us getting that much more for our fat cattle we took $5 per hundredweight less for fat cattle. Some were willing sellers that were hedged because they had run the futures down the limit the first two days. But I still don’t understand the logic of putting a lot more on the beef price and they gladly taking a lot less.
On the talk of trying to make a change in the industry or what is going on—one cattle feeder said, “Well, don’t stir the pot, at least we are surviving now.” That’s a comment you would make if you are dealing with the mafia or a communist. In other words he is so scared of them that he doesn’t want to take a chance of hacking them off and then facing retaliation.
Some say now they are within 2,000 a day of slaughtering as many as there were before the fire at the Tyson plant. I still think we should probably trade Choice beef instead of live cattle and then convince all the major buyers of beef or grocery chains to buy according to the futures on Choice beef.
This would keep the packers from running futures down as they would be running their own products down. Then perhaps this might put the packer, retailer and cattlemen all on the same page and working together. Imagine that! You’re right that is hard to imagine.
A man brought in a set of cows and then mentioned he had a few other cows that he didn’t know whether to preg or not as they were a little wild. I said, “You might as well preg them too. I was a wild one too you know.”
He texted me back and said, “Yeah, but I don’t think you were pregnant.” I said, “Oh yeah, I forgot.”
A friend of mine moved to eastern Oklahoma over in the hills. He is a single guy and didn’t know anyone and in fact hadn’t even driven into town yet. A neighbor guy rode up on his horse and seemed to be friendly.
The neighbor said, “I would like to invite you over to my place on Saturday night.” He said, there will be lots of loud music, drinking, fighting and dancing. My friend said, “Well, that is very nice of you. How many people do you think will be there?”
The neighbor said, “Just you and me.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
