A person responded over my recent article about being nervous over China’s aggression. That person wanted me to know there a lot of good Chinese farmers.
I am not prejudice as I have friends of every color, but I will not back down on the fear of a communist country trying to take over the United States. My advice is in communist countries you cannot publicly say something against a leader or the country or you might disappear.
I thank God that I was fortunate to be born in America and enjoy all the freedoms we have. Other countries realize that too as they are coming here by the millions. I just hope our government leaders do not change what our country is about. This country has many service men and women who died for the cause of freedom.
We have been so blessed this week and most all our area has received very good moisture and it fell perfectly. This is definitely a billion-dollar rain for our area. I woke up about 3 a.m. with it raining and perhaps God challenged me to challenge others to express their gratitude.
I texted several friends and family members and said, “Let’s put signs on the side of the road that read—Thank you, Jesus” and the second sign about 50 feet later that reads, “For the rain.” It would be like they do for high school athletic events often going down state to play another team.
Never be too proud to say, “Thank you.” Our area received from 1.3 inches to one person saying 3 inches. And it covered a large area.
I saw a good quote that stated, “Don’t change so people will like you—be yourself and the right people will love you.”
Another quote, “Legacy is not what I leave for you but rather legacy is what I leave in you.”
Today after the sale, in the restaurant we were talking about a man who didn’t feed his cows enough and some simply got weak and thin and couldn’t get up. One man said, “Yes, and you will often see a cow that will rule the roost and probably get 6 pounds of cake and the other two cows close by only get half a pound.”
I said, “That would be like us three out there.” The two other guys are fleshy. I wouldn’t get anything to eat.
The one more medium flesh guy said to me, “I would probably knock you down and the biggest guy would be over eating it all.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.