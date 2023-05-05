Jerry Nine

A person responded over my recent article about being nervous over China’s aggression. That person wanted me to know there a lot of good Chinese farmers.

I am not prejudice as I have friends of every color, but I will not back down on the fear of a communist country trying to take over the United States. My advice is in communist countries you cannot publicly say something against a leader or the country or you might disappear.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.