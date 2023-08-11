The encroachment on property rights has reached a bullet’s pace around the entire nation. Property ownership is the keystone to personal liberty.
As we continue to lose our rights, in my opinion, to signed easements, government programs such as endangered species designations, Conservation Reserve Program and even animal housing rules like Prop 12 in California, we can lose the freedom we have cherished for 247 years. But there is an upside to the situation: it is bringing like-minded people together throughout the nation to work together as the property rights family.
The recently announced formation of the Free Soil Coalition has a mission of standing up for our God-given property rights. Our Founding Fathers incorporated these principles in the Constitution as they understood that private property rights were the basis of freedom if we were to prosper and stay a free people. Previously known as the Midwest Coalition, the Free Soil Coalition has a plan to empower United States citizens to stand against an overreaching government.
Proving our commitment to the cause, Kelli and I have accepted the position as co-executive directors. We have experience in networking with people to help them understand how to protect basic rights.
The name of this coalition is inspired by a political party that may have lasted less than two years but set the course for many historical events that enabled freedom.
In 1848, Democrat Martin Van Buren ran for president on the Free Soil Party ticket. Despite getting less than 10% of the vote in that election, it has been argued that the Free Soil Party was responsible for instrumental changes for the future of a nation free from government overreach. The Free Soil Party was a key part of the growing anti-slavery movement that culminated in the Republican Party capturing the presidency in 1860. By reintroducing slavery as a national political topic, the Free Soil Party had laid down the groundwork for what would come later.
I have never thought we needed another association to fix any of these challenges we have, but in this case I agreed that we need a network of like-minded people with a common center from which to proceed without recreating the wheel. I have been working with individual counties and parishes from around the nation, dating back to bringing awareness to the 30 x 30 executive order in January 2021, but too many times each county had to start from scratch when the information should have been shared. We are doing that now.
The concept of 30x30 is to return land and water back to its natural state by 2030. Farmers are being limited in irrigation and utilization of their own land by government programs every single day. They want the “natural state” before irrigation and before we had land ownership with a title. The Free Soil Coalition is working with all landowners who want to take a stand and preserve the United States as the great resource-providing nation. And we plan to return that once treasured attribute back to reality. For information is available at FreeSoilCoalition.com.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
