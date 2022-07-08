This past week we had our July 4 celebration. And I want to tell you how happy, proud, and lucky I am to be an American.
We cannot even imagine what it would be like to not have these freedoms that we have. This country was founded on “in God we trust” and that is one reason God has allowed us to be so spoiled. It is important that never lose sight of that for America to do well.
It bewilders me that we have people who want to tear down America. The far left is doing that by accepting large amounts of money from individuals that hate America and what it stands for and in turn accepting their ideas and principles.
The cattle industry is extremely important to me but it does not hold a candle to keeping America what it has been and hopefully will be. What can you do? You can stand up for America and pray that God does not allows idiots to destroy America.
This past week in the south, fat cattle traded for $137 to $137 per hundredweight with the north trading at $145 to $150 per hundredweight. I don’t remember the trade ever being that much of a spread. But maybe it is my memory.
We could sure use another rain but with the 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures it does not take long to need another rain. I see several fields planted to cane with fields not looking bad but others need a rain soon.
The cattle market has been very good and it might be a good time to evaluate what some are bringing per head and put a little cash in your pocket or if you are like me try to stop some interest. Any time the market is as good as it is on feed and light yearlings most always this time of year they will buy the fat calves off the cow with a very good price.
One man sent me a text that read, “The government after 47 years of a war on drugs and you can’t keep them off the streets. And you can’t keep drugs out of schools and you can’t even keep drugs out of federal prisons. Yet you want me to disarm myself and trust that you can keep guns away criminals.”
I was playing baseball with one of the boys and I noticed that the baseball kept getting bigger the closer it got. And I wondered why. And then it finally hit me.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
