I just read a sign at a business that read: "Due to the disrespect shown towards our great country and the men and women that have sacrificed so much to defend and protect it, including our son who lost his life in 2004, this establishment will no longer offer any viewing of any NFL, NBA, MLB or related broadcasts."
I agree there are a lot of ways to protest peacefully but taking a knee during the national anthem or during a prayer or showing any disrespect to this country is a disgrace. You cannot say I am prejudiced cause I have friends of every color. There are a lot of people who will willingly tear down the United States all to gain power politically. It has become ridiculous.
And if those same people will not condemn violence than I have no use for them or their party. This political power struggle has gotten out of hand and truthfully if we don’t get some class back in our politicians and get back to law and order it will probably be our downfall. I applaud our police and highway patrolmen and it is a wonder we can find anyone to do it.
Luckily our area has received some moisture and even our temperatures have not been as hot as normal. It looked like they were giving $3 more for fat cattle this week.
A wife said to her husband, “Did I get fat during COVID?” The husband said, “You weren’t exactly skinny before.” The time of death was 6:31 p.m. and the cause of death was COVID.
My high school was so small that we used the same car for driver’s education and sex education class.
If a $1,200 stimulus check does that much good think what a job would do.
A woman was sitting at a bar enjoying a cocktail with her girlfriends when a tall and very good-looking sexy man entered. He was so good looking she couldn’t take her eyes off him. He saw her looking, walked right over to her and whispered, “I will do anything you want for $20 if you can tell me in three words what you want.”
She thought for a moment and got out a $20 bill and put it in the man’s hand along with her address and the note said, “Clean my house.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
