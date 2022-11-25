Trent Loos

I remember a speech given in 2012 while I was attending a global roundtable in Dublin, Ireland. The presenter said that the problem with the American food system is that consumers spend less than 10% of their income on food. Of course, he was referencing the European model where, at the time, nearly 20% of household income in the European Union was going to supply food for the family.

Here is the problem, then and now. The farmer is not getting an increased amount of that percentage; it is all going to regulators and those involved in disrupting the food system.

