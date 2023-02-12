Computer keyboard

Two years into the Biden administration, it’s clear we need a course correction.

While divided government may sound like a recipe for gridlock, it’s often proved to be the opposite. In recent history, periods of divided government have delivered the 1986 Reagan tax reform, 1996 welfare reform, the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, and a major reform of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2014. And there are a number of areas right now where I believe Republicans and Democrats can work together to find solutions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.