A real estate agent called me the other day and asked me if I was interested in a certain property that was for sale. I asked him if they charged a buyer’s fee along with charging the seller a fee.
He said, yes, there would be a buyer’s fee. Then I told him there is no reason for you to call me on anything because I wouldn’t be extremely interested in a property to pay a fee to buy it.
Quite a few years ago I thought about going into the real estate business but, truthfully, I didn’t want to have to sell a lot of smaller household properties with the chance to work up to larger real estate. I can tell you I am in the business.
We charge $10.95 per head on four or more in a bunch and charge no yardage. There is about a 150-mile radius that charge by the head. We are a little cheaper than most all other sales. The video charges 3 percent plus a filming fee and most sale barns away from here charge a percent also.
I wonder how that would go over if I would start charging buyers a fee to buy cattle out of my sale. Can tell you what would happen. I would soon have no business. I’m sure this will strike a chord with some but maybe it needs to.
July 4 week is here. I am so thankful for all the servicemen and women who have and are still serving this country. That’s the only reason we are free. This week make a special effort to tell those who have served, “thank you.” Some paid the ultimate price with their life so you and I can be free.
Three surgeons were discussing who makes the best patients to operate on. The first surgeon said, “Electricians are the best because everything inside is color-coded.” The second surgeon, says, “No, I think librarians are the best because everything inside of them is in alphabetical order.” The third surgeon said, “You both are wrong. Politicians are the best. They have no guts, no heart, no brain and no spine; plus the head and butt are interchangeable.”
I will counteract that by saying we have a few good ones in our area. And besides a couple of them are my customers.
An older gentleman was on the operating table awaiting surgery. He insisted his son, a great surgeon, do the surgery. As they were getting the anesthesia he asked to speak to his son. He said, “Don’t be nervous son, do your best. Just remember if something happens to me your mother is going to come live with you and your wife.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
