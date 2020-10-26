Voting is a sacred act, a way to shape public policy and transfer our communities so they work for all of us.
Our state and country are places where every vote should count. No matter what you look like, how much money you have or where you come from, it is the right of every American citizen to vote in free and fair elections and to have their votes counted.
Voting is one of the fundamental cornerstones of a free and democratic society. I believe disenfranchisement of any group or individual destroys our communities.
We cannot let fear keep us from the polls. I recommend voting early and safely. You can vote by mail or in person at selected satellite locations before Nov 3. You can confirm your ballot was received by emailing your county auditor or track it on the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search. Check with your local auditor for details.
I voted early so my vote has been cast and will be counted no matter what else is happening on November 3rd. Voting early also means the candidate we want to win can focus their time and resources to reach out to other voters.
After you have voted, recruit 20 friends and family members to vote too. Everybody in and nobody out! Make a plan to vote, vote and finally let’s make sure every vote is counted no matter how long it takes.
—Pat Bowen lives in Iowa City, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.