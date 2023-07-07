IA Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (1).jpeg

(Courtesy photo.)

I enjoy spending many hours traveling throughout the Iowa countryside each year—to all 99 counties, to my family’s farm in the northwest corner of the state, and to our three sons’ many activities, including baseball games.

During the summer months, when the corn stands tall and ballparks are abuzz, the famous line from the iconic Field of Dreams movie comes to mind: “Is this heaven?” And although I appreciate the big screen answer, “No, it’s Iowa,” I would also suggest this addition to the answer: But, it’s pretty darn close.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.