My 2023 kicked off in fine fashion. Not long ago I announced that I would not be flying anymore, but that was a proclamation that I couldn’t uphold as long as I had hoped, as the timing of events forced me to fly to Tennessee and then Pennsylvania.

It did help me to cover a lot of ground in the first week of the year and my flights all went flawlessly, unlike our oldest daughter, who has had significant travel woes in the past two weeks. This is just a reminder to all of us that traveling at 500 miles per hour is a privilege and not a right so we need to appreciate it and not take it for granted because air travel creates opportunities and challenges all in the same breath.

