Quite honestly, we have whined about how actual science has been ignored for so long that I don’t remember the day when people really “got it.”
I don’t believe it is simply a lack of scientific knowledge or eroding common sense. It is just blatant cruelty to human beings and a plan to depopulate the earth of the majority of those humans. From the abundant misinformation about diet, health and wellness to demonizing the cow that improves life for both the planet and its humans. Today we are going to do a deeper dive into the clear and present danger of carbon dioxide management.
The world around us has been convinced that carbon dioxide is some dangerous chemical that we need to hide somewhere. In fact, former Secretary of State John Kerry, now the special presidential envoy for climate, recently stated a long-term goal is to eliminate CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. While that is not only ridiculous, it is impossible.
Carbon dioxide is a valuable element of life. Without CO2 plants do not grow; CO2 is plant food. In fact, a tremendous amount of research indicates that as CO2 increases in the atmosphere so does the growth and productivity of plants. Let's take a look at just one grass that we love to grow here in the United States—corn. Farmers love growing corn like nothing else.
It is widely reported that a corn acre yielding 200 bushels will absorb 8 tons of CO2 during the growing season. If you have seen an infrared map of the U.S. during the growing season, you can see a glow of photosynthesis that puts the Amazon rainforest to shame. It is this simple: We need to grow more corn to utilize the plant food that climate change gurus have demonized in order to produce something that improves the health of the planet.
Corn produces livestock feed, fuel, clothing, carriers for vitamins, food for humans, plastics and an endless list of bioproducts. All of these dynamic benefits come from the seed we harvest from a grass plant we call U.S. No. 2 yellow corn. We have domestic production of a product that works to improve the health of the planet and the human beings and animals that live there.
I find it very interesting that when you combine soil health with the production of corn you really get more bang for your buck. At first I had to think about the benefit of this, but from the beginning of American agriculture we have worked to produce more with less. Research indicates that the healthier the corn plant, the fewer additional nutrients it needs. Corn typically requires 164 grams of CO2 per kilogram of grain. The U.S. average is 371 grams. In the end, isn’t that the goal: to feed an ever-growing planet with less natural resources?
There is some other very interesting research that has been talked about in terms of useful production for CO2:
“A research team, led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in collaboration with Northern Illinois University, has discovered a new electrocatalyst that converts carbon dioxide (CO2) and water into ethanol with very high energy efficiency, high selectivity for the desired final product and low cost. Ethanol is a particularly desirable commodity because it is an ingredient in nearly all U.S. gasoline and is widely used as an intermediate product in the chemical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries” stated a report by Northern Illinois University.
I have actually had people who purchase and use CO2 for their business tell me that they are currently having trouble accessing CO2. Why is it that suddenly we can’t get what it is that supposedly we have too much of?
I don’t think any of us are stupid enough to believe that all of these new “plans” are for the health and wellbeing of people and the planet. Instead, it has everything to do with eliminating me and you. Are you ready for this battle yet?
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
