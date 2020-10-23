Most cattlemen I talk to are extremely fearful of this election for president coming up.
I hear several say they are concerned with anyone going totally green and also the restrictions that may come upon the cattle industry and oil and gas industry.
Monday cattle futures fell hard starting at 40 to 50 lower, then going to 120 lower, then immediately 300 to 500 lower. I made several calls around asking why.
No one seemed to have an answer except most said funds were pulling out of the market. One man told me this morning that he told his broker that he wanted to get out of his investments if he felt we were changing leadership. And the broker said there are lots of people saying that.
Our news is a complete joke. They might report a hurricane but 95% and maybe more of the news reports are manipulated stories controlled by billionaires to control what you think. With some literally hating America. If you hate America find another country and get a one-way ticket.
I challenge you not to think Democrat or Republican but take a good look at not only what both running for president stand for but also their running mate.
I am proud to say I am an American and I am a Christian—just not a very good one. I want America to respect the flag and pray for our police officers who put their lives on the line for those who spit on them, cuss them and throw things at them.
Am I concerned? Yes, very! Please pray that God will take control.
This morning I went to the gym to do some cardio but they moved the equipment upstairs. So I didn’t do it. I thought I am not climbing those stairs for that.
An invisible man and woman married. I’m not sure what they saw in each other. Their kids were nothing to look at either.
Me and my boys went to pick roasting ears in a corn maze. I felt like I was being stalked. It was eerie.
It is exactly five minutes to the bar from my house. But it takes me 45 minutes to get home. How is that?
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
