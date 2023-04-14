Do you ever get caught wondering, “who’s on first,” or “what’s on second?” I certainly do. Especially when a thousand things are moving in two thousand different directions. Abbott and Costello’s classic skit reminds us, we are never in the fight alone and teamwork can truly make dreams work.
Teams offer support, common vision, and collective strength. Your A-team roster may not be 160 acres long, but I bet it’s close. It involves family and peers, bankers, commodity brokers and marketers, agronomists, veterinarians, applicators, harvesters, retailers, auctioneers, crop insurance, associations, seed specialists and countless others. Not to mention your faith and Mother Nature. You are the captain of a team rich in expertise, experience and relationships that help you get the job done.
High Plains Journal is also part of your team and helps connect you to industry partners. In recent years, HPJ and FFA have become closer advocates than ever before. FFA students and their experiences inspire further development of our promotion together. Here are a few from our HPJ family:
• Lacey Vilhauer, HPJ field editor said, “If it hadn’t been for FFA I might not have attended Oklahoma State University and majored in agricultural communications, where I discovered my love for agriculture journalism. Indeed, I owe a lot to FFA.”
• Dave Bergmeier, HPJ editor, shared how his dad Gary was a member of Wakefield FFA and as a businessman always supported FFA events. He said, “He wanted to pay back for the experiences he benefited from as a high school student in the 1950s.”
• Kylene Scott, HPJ field editor, talked about her own experience, but also how it has impacted her nieces. They are FFA members in Hays, Kansas, and one is even a Northwest District officer. “My nieces have been exposed to community service, speaking, and traveling. All because of FFA,” she said.
It is important to share stories and how they influence the future of agriculture. I invite you to share your FFA experiences too. We want to hear about how FFA elevated your confidence, developed leadership, or helped identify your passion. Please email them to journal@hpj.com with a subject line of My FFA Story.
To honor our partnership, from Feb. 17 to April 30, High Plains Journal will donate 25% of all subscription revenue directly to your state FFA foundation. Last year, this promotion raised nearly $25,000 in donations. With help from your subscriptions, HPJ is excited to introduce a new element. When we hit our subscriber or donation goal, HPJ will add another $2,500 bonus toward FFA scholarships. Please visit, hpjsubscribe.com/ffa to learn more.
“L-e-t-s-G-o, Let’s go.” It is time to entrust your team to push the edge and together overcome challenges. Wondering about the “who” and “what” will transition to confidence and your dream to take your farm or ranch to the next level will soon become the next success story in High Plains Journal.
