Zac Stuckey.jpg

Photo by Kylene Scott.

Do you ever get caught wondering, “who’s on first,” or “what’s on second?” I certainly do. Especially when a thousand things are moving in two thousand different directions. Abbott and Costello’s classic skit reminds us, we are never in the fight alone and teamwork can truly make dreams work.

Teams offer support, common vision, and collective strength. Your A-team roster may not be 160 acres long, but I bet it’s close. It involves family and peers, bankers, commodity brokers and marketers, agronomists, veterinarians, applicators, harvesters, retailers, auctioneers, crop insurance, associations, seed specialists and countless others. Not to mention your faith and Mother Nature. You are the captain of a team rich in expertise, experience and relationships that help you get the job done.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.