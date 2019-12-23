Every year is a little different from the previous year. This year there is little wheat pasture around but for the most part it is scarce.
So, I’m sure a lot of these mid-weight steers and heifers are going into growing lots with some of them landing in a feedlot directly. Unless a weaned calf has been weaned a long time—at least 60 days and preferably 80 days—I have found that a big commercial feedlot is the worst place to start one. At a growing lot that is smaller they will probably get more individual attention. But that varies from place to place.
There will be several of these calves out of growing lots that will come back as feeders but these medium flesh cattle off grass seem to be the most sought after.
There seems to be a big demand for young bred cows and pairs with the middle aged ones being mediocre demand. The majority of the older bred cows, with some middle aged, seem to be going to a packer that will harvest that cow before she calves to get the blood of the unborn calf. Some of that is used for cancer research while the lower grade is used to create makeup.
There is a part of it that is far too valuable for any of that.
I talked to one man who used to monitor the blood part from these unborn calves and he said all of theirs went overseas. I asked my auctioneer if they were doing the same thing as far as buying these heavy bred cows and killing before they calve and he said they were. This keeps a lot of those older cows from going back out and raising one more calf, which is a detriment to the sale barn but also takes a lot off the market for the next year or two.
One rancher at the sale barn was saying, “Well, I have been trying to get Jerry (myself) to adopt me but he keeps putting me off.” I said, “Well, if I get to where I owe another $1 million I think I will adopt you.” He said, “Well, that won’t take long all we got to do is find another banker to loan you another million.”
The granddaughter of one of the owners of the ranch that we teasingly call the Loose Screw Ranch asked her grandpa what are you going to do at the farm today? Now this granddaughter spent her entire life in Norman, Oklahoma, and lived much of a city life.
She said, “Grandpa, will you take one of those sticky things and shake it at the cows and holler ‘Haw?’”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
