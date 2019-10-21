The U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters in Washington, D.C., is getting a new sweet (and caffeinated) spot.
Recently, Agri-Pulse reported that Dunkin’ Donuts will be making its new home at USDA. Located on the basement level of USDA’s Whitten Building, it appears that construction is almost complete, though no opening date has been set.
As it always seems to happen, this good news comes at an unfortunate time.
The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is writing the dietary guidelines for Americans and the guidelines are set to be released next year. USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services work together on and release the guidelines every five years, which steers nutrition standards for a variety of food programs—from correctional facilities to hospitals.
Because of this, nutrition advocates are up in arms over a coffee and donut shop receiving space at USDA.
“I’m not anti-doughnut—I’m just very pro federal workers,” said Obama Administration Deputy USDA Secretary Kathleen Merrigan. “Providing access to healthy food for USDA employees and visitors is the right thing to do.”
This attitude was reminiscent of the Obama administration’s approach to child nutrition standards—tell Americans what and how much to eat, and limit their choices while you’re at it. We know how that turned out. School lunchroom trashcans, not children’s’ stomachs, were getting full.
The Longworth Building, which houses offices for roughly a third of the U.S. House of Representatives, is home to a Dunkin’ Donuts. As someone who has frequented that location many times, Dunkin’ is not making members of Congress or congressional staffers fat. It is helping them do their job—via caffeine.
Speaking from experience, federal government workers need as much caffeine as they can get. A sweet treat every now and then doesn’t hurt either.
According to the HHS Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion website, the Dietary Guidelines reveal “the current body of nutrition science, helps health professionals and policymakers guide Americans to make healthy food and beverage choices, and serves as the science-based foundation for vital nutrition policies and programs across the United States.”
The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee have been holding public meetings for input. On Oct. 24 to 25, the third meeting will be held in Washington. Interested folks may watch it online, as well as submit comments for consideration. A total of five public meeting will occur prior to the release of the guidelines.
The previous meeting did not go as smoothly as planned. For just about every argument, there was a sharp counter argument. The current Dietary Guidelines run from 2015 to 2020. You may recall the food pyramid from years ago. These guidelines are the same thing; they’re just now in the form of a plate.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
