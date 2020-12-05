Maybe this is me being redundant but I am told it takes repetition to make a lasting impression or lock down the sale. I am not selling anything but simply trying to find a silver lining in a massive storm, in fact the largest storm of my life.
I am disappointed that so much is happening today in the United States that is being suppressed by the folks that have accepted the responsibility to bring us the news.
I have just completed my second Rural Route Radio program in 30 days with Paul Engel from Tennessee. This man understands the Constitution better than anyone I have ever met. I told him in this conversation that the silver lining is that average citizens of the country may finally realize what is happening every day. Your rights, as citizens of your state in the U.S., are eroding at an unprecedented rate.
I started writing this column 20 years ago because of that very concern for what farmers and ranchers were dealing with. It has been exactly like the frog in the boiling water on the stove; finally, the water is hot enough that people are starting to feel it.
I asked Engel which of all of the constitutional violations he sees happening today bothers you the most. His response was the outlandish number of executive orders enacted, which have no constitutional standing, yet we abide by them as if they do. In fact, he went on to quote Amendments 5 and 14:
The Fifth Amendment creates a number of rights relevant to both criminal and civil legal proceedings. In criminal cases, the Fifth Amendment guarantees the right to a grand jury, forbids “double jeopardy,” and protects against self-incrimination. It also requires that “due process of law” be part of any proceeding that denies a citizen “life, liberty or property” and requires the government to compensate citizens when it takes private property for public use.
The Fourteenth Amendment contains a number of important concepts, most famously state action, privileges & immunities, citizenship, due process, and equal protection—all of which are contained in Section One.
Those just give you an idea but the executive orders have, in many cases, been a direct violation of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution itself. That too was addressed by the authors of this document stating that any “act contrary to the Constitution is void, empty, meaningless of zero value.”
So now let's move beyond the election itself. Let's take a look at the destruction of small businesses from coast to coast including the arrest of business owners willing to stay open during a “government lockdown.” I, for one, am really tired of federal authorities dishing out fear on a daily basis. We have the ability to assess risks on our own accord and don’t need some nanny state telling us how to live.
I recognize that governments of the world throughout history have attempted to rule with zeal. Like no time before in the history of this young nation, is it the time for We The People to stand and be heard. The Constitution granted local authority and if your local officials are forfeiting that right, tell them “You are fired!”
If we stand together, they cannot suppress us but individually we are sitting ducks, and folks it is clearly duck season in the United States of America.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
