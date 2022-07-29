Jerry Nine

The big item most cattlemen in our area and south are facing is dry weather. That is causing a lot of cows and bulls to go to slaughter and we had already sold a lot more than normal.

With the dry weather there is also concern of feedlots not being able to buy enough roughage to go into their ration and make it affordable. Unless it starts raining even some irrigation is going to be limited on ensilage and a lot of the dryland is simply burning up. We still have time to recover at least some, but we need it to rain soon.

