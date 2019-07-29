We have turned from wet to dry in the matter of three or four weeks where the grass is turning yellow.
That’s not too uncommon for us in this area this time of year. However, most pastures have lots of extra growth already. One rancher said the other day that if he has his broken and smooth mouth cows separate trying to raise that last calf he feeds them liquid feed with the cows with teeth getting cubes.
I buy the majority of my cows and I simply ear notch the nametag for the year we believe she was born. For example, if I buy a cow now and she has been mouthed for a 5-year-old since this is 2019, I believe she was born in 2014 so I can put a V notch name tag with the earmarker as 4 o’clock. Two years ago I went through all my cows separating 3- to 8-year-olds together. The 9- and 10-year-olds were together.
By having the older cows in a separate pasture then if it turned very dry that would be the first pasture I would gather. Or maybe if my banker would call and say, “Hey, stupid—do you not have anything to sell? You are way overdrawn.”
In planning ahead for shots preweaning and after, most buyers want two rounds and the days of black leg only is a thing of the past for keeping calves healthy.
One customer who is buying 250- to 325-pound calves said his first round of shots cost $45 per head. That’s one reason some will give a big premium for long-weaned calves. For calves being turned back out 45 days at a minimum and 60 preferred. But most feedlots want 70 to 80 days if they were going to pay top price.
A couple in their 70s who have known me for a long time, so needless to say they have gotten acquainted with my dry, sarcastic kidding, came in to the café this morning. The waitress walked up to them and was simply asking them what they wanted to eat. But the only words she said was “normal?” So I spoke up and said, “Yeah, they are fairly normal.”
My sister went to the city for some implants. So I told her, “Well, be sure and get some that stick straight out, but little did I know she meant for her teeth.
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.