It is getting drier by the day and seems to cover a very large area.
Thankfully futures for fat cattle and feeder cattle are a good price, which will allow cattlemen to grow their calves as long as the ration cost does not get ridiculous. We sold some 500-pound steers long weaned at $2 per pound. And we also sold some steers at 458 pounds that brought $222 per hundredweight and figures $1,016.76.
Actually, our entire sale I thought got along good as far as a good price for the seller. Hopefully it will rain or even snow—if the wind doesn’t blow.
There are two things that I feel are very important for our government. And that is to get people back to work and quit paying them to do nothing. And let’s go back to the thought of America first and bring as much of our factories home. It can be done if they will put a tax on their overseas goods and services and level the playing field. If they want to pay their workers $0.30 an hour big deal.
My third son came to the sale barn early this morning. Needless to say, there is nothing wrong with his appetite. And while everyone else is ordering breakfast he ordered a cheeseburger with extra cheese. So the cook—in trying to prove a point and kinda being ornery—cooked him a burger with American cheese, pepper jack cheese, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese and then sprinkled shredded cheese on top.
I don’t know how familiar you are with Revelations in the Bible or whether you believe or not but I was listening to a preacher who was preaching on “Can you take the mark of the beast accidentally?” That is after Jesus returns to Earth and takes the believers to heaven. The ones left to buy or sell will have to have a mark on their head or hand of 666.
The evangelist is Tiff Shuttlesworth on YouTube.
Please listen to him and make up your own mind. You don’t want to be here during those seven years.
I felt very uncomfortable yesterday when I drove into the cemetery and the GPS blurted out, “You have reached your final destination.”
Friends are like panties. Some crawl up your butt. Some snap under pressure. Some don’t have the strength to hold you up. Some get a little twisted. Some are your favorites. Some are holy. Some are naughty. And some actually cover your butt when you need them to.
Smile then someone will wonder what you are up to.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.