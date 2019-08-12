It’s amazing how fast we went from wet to dry in the matter of three or four weeks. Most of the pastures did get plenty of growth early but they are very dry now.
Last week our feeder cattle market was very good all the way through the sale. It seems to me there are some middle-age bred cows that make a lot of sense to turn out and either keep or bring back as pairs.
This past week we did have more packer cows shop up and quite a few small to medium size calves also. And if it stays dry, I look for more packer cows to show up each week.
Last week we sold some light cattle, long-weaned steers, weighing 331 pounds and they brought $213 per hundredweight. And a string of their brothers that weighed 408 pounds and they brought $195 per hundredweight. Their sisters weighing 328 pounds brought $193.50 per hundredweight and ones weighing 382 pounds brought $177 per hundredweight.
The packer cows and bulls are higher than they were but it would always be nice for them to get higher. Our highest packer cow brought $70.50 per hundredweight. This week we sold some heavy bred fall calving cows for $1,310 that were 3 and 4 years old.
While attending a marriage seminar on communication, Jim and his wife listened to an instructor declare, “It is very important that husbands and wives know the things that are important to each other.” For instance, “Gentlemen—can you name your wife’s favorite flower?” Jim leaned over, touched his wife’s arm gently, and whispered, “It’s Pillsbury All-Purpose isn’t it?” The rest of the story was not very pleasant.
A guy took his blonde girlfriend to her first football game. They had great seats right behind the bench. After the game he asked her how she liked the experience. She said, “Oh, I really liked it but I could understand why they were killing each other over 25 cents.” He said, “What on earth do you mean?”
She said, “Well, I saw them flip a coin and one team got it then for the rest of the game all they kept screaming was, ‘Get the quarter back! Get the quarter back!”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.