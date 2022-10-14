Jerry Nine

We are still dry. And the problem—if you can believe a weatherman—is that the highest percent of chance for rain the next two weeks is 15%.

At the auction today this is seven weeks in a row that we have sold over 1,000 cows with the most going to slaughter. A lot of those middle-aged cows and bred 5 months can be bought by the pound mostly from $63 per hundredweight to $70 per hundredweight, which is a good buy if you have anything at all for them to eat.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.