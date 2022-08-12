Jerry Nine

This is quite a year already and this year is not finished. We have had a huge drought over a very large area and because of that we already sold a lot of calves and moved a lot of yearlings early.

I think our cow numbers are shorter than the government predicts as for several years we have sold middle aged, bred cows that are heavy bred that would normally go back to a ranch and stay there for several years.

