The reason I got involved in media and writing in the first place is because I saw the dangers of the animal rights community to the future of food production.
In fact, it was 2002 when Florida passed a ban on gestation stalls. I remember so clearly people saying, “Oh, that doesn’t matter; there are no sows in Florida.” Well, it did matter because it fueled the engine to get moving and it hasn’t stopped since. To be clear, it is not just about sows in gestations stalls; it is about animal care being controlled by someone other than the farmer. It is about the hostage-taking of food producers by controllers with no regard for the best care of the resources. We now know that the billions of dollars that float through these organizations annually are all about control of the food supply and absolutely have nothing to do with better animal care.
Animal rights groups simply pilfer the public for profit by exploiting the animal owner and the animals for their fundraising tactics. Until two years ago I did not fully grasp the extent of the global influence on funding for groups like the Humane Society of the United States and American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. There are dozens of these organizations but for today I am only naming these two because they are the most egregious in their exploitation. In the past week, someone outside of our circle finally shared some key information about ASPCA, the wealthiest of all animal rights groups.
The Blaze, a conservative outlet, stated a new think tank had issued the results of research findings that ASPCA only spent 2% of their annual revenue on animal care. In fact, here is part of the article from The Blaze:
The Center for the Environment and Welfare, a new think tank dedicated to sustainability and animal welfare, released a report exposing the ASPCA, a nonprofit organization formed to prevent animal cruelty, for deceptively using donors' dollars to support "radical and elitist" anti-farmer policies instead of funding animal shelters.
According to CEW, the ASPCA's most recent tax filings revealed that the nonprofit had $390 million in revenue and $575 million in assets, including roughly $11 million in offshore Caribbean accounts.
This is huge in my mind because someone has finally taken the time to simply look up the 990 files from the IRS and see the fraud that is being perpetrated on the animal owners of this country. I must also tell you that it made me very happy that after I reported this on Loos Tales people from all over the country sent me notes saying, “thank you for sharing this information I have been giving them $20 a month for more than 8 years, I have informed my bank to stop today.”
These groups push for criminal laws to punish the “animal abuser” yet they themselves are the worst caretaker of animals.
The evidence is mounting that whatever the care of animals was prior going into the hands of these animal rights groups, it only gets worse once they take control.
These groups must be exposed at every level, and the time is now.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the views of High Plains Journal. Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
