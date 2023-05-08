Trent Loos

The reason I got involved in media and writing in the first place is because I saw the dangers of the animal rights community to the future of food production.

In fact, it was 2002 when Florida passed a ban on gestation stalls. I remember so clearly people saying, “Oh, that doesn’t matter; there are no sows in Florida.” Well, it did matter because it fueled the engine to get moving and it hasn’t stopped since. To be clear, it is not just about sows in gestations stalls; it is about animal care being controlled by someone other than the farmer. It is about the hostage-taking of food producers by controllers with no regard for the best care of the resources. We now know that the billions of dollars that float through these organizations annually are all about control of the food supply and absolutely have nothing to do with better animal care.

