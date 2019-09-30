This week’s column is a first. This writer has never harped on the same topic two weeks in a row, but when something this juicy and unbelievable happens, it needs to be discussed.
Let’s recap, previously House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat, was considering not approving the White House’s request to surpass the $30 billion borrowing limit from the Commodity Credit Corporation.
The CCC is the pot of money from which the Market Facilitation Payments (commonly known as trade aid payments) is derived.
Democrats didn’t want to give President Donald Trump any more leeway to continue using trade aid payments to put a Band-Aid on the trade war. Eventually, House Democrats caved and included funding for the CCC in legislation.
But, here’s where it gets juicy.
During a House Agriculture Subcommittee hearing, House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Mike Conaway, a Texas Republican, said, “The way the majority has gone about this CR (continuing resolution) and taking this CCC funding hostage is now using those folks as a weapon … shame on us for allowing that to happen. It should never have happened.”
To that, committee member Filemon Vela, a Democrat and fellow Texan tweeted, “Our caucus doesn’t need to be lectured by a racist Christian pretender who led the effort to starve America’s poor. Every Democratic member of this committee championed the efforts to protect MFP in this week’s CR negotiations.”
Yikes.
Sadly, it gets worse.
Instead of letting it lie, Congressman Vela doubled down.
In an interview with the Texas Tribune, Vela said, “Let me just put it this way: There are other members of the Texas delegation that are leaving, and I would not say any of these things about them. So, good riddance.”
Vela was clearly referencing Conaway’s retirement.
But, it doesn’t end there. Vela said, “My comment about him being a racist Christian pretender comes with a reason. This is a guy who, when we would have two agriculture meetings in the morning, he would start each of them with a prayer while at the same time attempting to gut nutrition programs that keep food away from America’s poor. To me, his positions to the negotiations to the 2018 Farm Bill were so hypocritical in nature that I’ve been wanting to say that all along.”
Those are the words of a member of Congress about his colleague from the same state.
The fear is that the House Agriculture Committee, one of the few remaining places to find bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, has succumbed to partisan rancor. We’re not even to 2020 yet.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
