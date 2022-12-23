Trent Loos

It is, once again, that time of year that we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a barn surrounded by farm animals. Add to that the impact and importance of the donkey as Mary rides it into Bethlehem on that fateful night leading up to the birth of Jesus.

Let us not forget that Jesus also rides a donkey toward his death as well. In reality, the birth scene is rich with what God created rather than what man himself has created.

