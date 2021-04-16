A woman made a special point to call and tell me that she and her family had 10 calves that were very sick. Five of those calves died and they thought the other five were going to die.
After knowing of a lot of people who were taking Ivermectin they decided they would try that on their calves. So they gave 18cc to each calf and within 12 hours they were holding their heads up better and within 48 hours they were out eating wheat. You can be your own judge but I am for trying anything that might work.
It is easy to be thankful if you are getting your way or what you are asking for in prayer. But it is not that easy if you and your family and friends all pray for something and it seems like it is not happening or taking forever.
Sunday the preacher was talking about people needing a fresh start, particularly through this COVID-19 deal. But getting a fresh start requires you need to be honest with yourself. Sometimes denial is easier than facing the truth. He said a year from now things will not be the same—it will be better or worse. That could pertain to your finances or even your walk with God. It’s not a fair world, the preacher said. He said the assistant preacher has actually come further than he has as he had a bad home life and no role models but it’s not where you start in life it’s where you end up.
Do not be mad at lazy people. They haven’t done anything.
I finally got over my addiction. It took several years. I was addicted to chocolate marshmallows and nuts. I won’t lie—it was a rocky road.
A child asked his father, “How were people born?” So his father said, “Adam and Eve made babies than their babies became adults and so on.” The child then went to his mother and asked her the same question and she told him, “We were monkeys then we evolved to become like we are now.”
The child ran back to his father and said, “You lied to me!” His father replied, “No, your mom was talking about her side of the family.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
