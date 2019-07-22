The federal government is here to tell you what to eat and how much of it. What could go wrong, right?
The 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is responsible for drafting the five-year recommendations that are used to shape the American diet—from prison food to hospital cafeterias.
The committee recently met for the second time at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In total, the commttee will meet five times prior to issuing their recommendations. The next meeting will be in October.
The most recent meeting was essentially a one-upping match amongst about 80 people trying to sell the committee on why their food products or diets should take precedence in the guidelines. The meeting was comprised a lot of tit-for-tat jabs amongst competing industries. However, the real fight was between self-righteous plant-based lovers and the low-carb diet true believers.
More than 10 people testified that carbohydrates are essentially the devil that make people fat.
Physicians who attended to speak were all over the board with their advice. Some argued that low-carb diets should be recommended, while others promoted a plant-based regimen (a.k.a. vegetarian or vegan).
According to Politico, a doctor participating in the discussion said, “You could hold up a bank with bread people are so afraid of carbs.”
That’s not far from the truth, and that’s also sad.
Of course, the meeting couldn’t end without someone or something being called racist. Plant-based promoters alleged that encouraging dairy consumption is racist because some races have problems digesting dairy products.
I do not envy the job of the committee trying to put these guidelines together. There is no win-win solution for all food and agriculture industries. No matter the outcome, someone is going to be upset.
The committee will review mounds of scientific studies and data to make recommendations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to jointly issue the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
The committee’s report is scheduled to be completed by May 2020, and the joint release of the finalized guidelines will be issued by December 2020.
The good news for agriculture is that the committee is comprised of well-rounded and respected members who are mostly fair and don’t appear to have an agenda against animal agriculture.
Unlike the previous rewrite of the Dietary Guidelines, this time there will be no environmental sustainability category, which was anti-meat consumption from the beginning. This came under intense criticism when the Obama administration’s advisory committee proposed this idea. It was later dropped after serious backlash.
While the 2020 guidelines will not include environmental sustainability recommendations, the question is whether this process (currently on the ninth rewrite) is a good use taxpayer dollars. It is a big undertaking that is largely ignored by the American public.Why don’t we just save all this time and resources and tell Americans what we’ve been told for generations? Everything in moderation.
They’re not listening anyway.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
