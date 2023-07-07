SaraWyantCMYK

When India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the White House, he brought along some good news for United States farmers.

He agreed to cut tariffs that were imposed on some U.S. farm goods five years ago in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum imports, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

