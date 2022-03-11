We have a lot of stuff going on in America and most of that stuff I do not like.
They say, “What we don’t buy from Russia we might buy from Iran.” Do we remember what Iran said, “Death to America!” We need to stop the green agenda and do everything we can to open our own floodgates. The green supporters don’t want to open the Keystone pipeline because that is the first thing their president did was close it down.
If they don’t break away from that left wing bunch, who appears to be controlling our government, then we are in trouble. I don’t know about your operation, but I have six pickups to fill up every day. And if it costs $120 per day that is $720 each day or $21,600 every month, not counting diesel to haul cattle.
Then the high cost of grain and hay now makes it more challenging. I don’t want to be negative, but the truth is the truth.
I also need to buy a new feed pickup or spend quite a lot on the older one. Add $60,000 to that and see where you are at and that is if we take all the added necessities off the old one to save money like the cake feeder and bale spike and flatbed.
And just in case the government has forgotten by going green there is a lot less drilling for gas and oil going on. Think about how many workers that puts to work let alone more income for mineral owners to spend in our economy.
I don’t own a lot of minerals, but I did own the land that I got to sell the location for drilling and then the pipeline easements. Guess what? That helped make a lot of land payments and, in turn, has allowed a lot of employees to have a job for many years.
Show your support for America and vote for people who are for America no matter which party they are affiliated with. If anyone ever kneels during the national anthem or prayer let the owner of the team know you will never support them again.
We had a Red Angus special sale selling a lot of good bulls topping at $6,600 and our 2-year-old pairs topped at $2,100.
As he stepped out of the shower, Rob said, “It is just too hot to wear clothes today. What do you think if I mowed the lawn like this?” Jacqueline, his wife, said, “They would probably think I married you for your money.”
Is Google male or female? I would say female cause it never lets you finish a sentence before making a suggestion.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.