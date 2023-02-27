Trent Loos

At the Illinois Holstein Association annual meeting in Sycamore, Illinois, this particular group was not large, less that 70 folks present, but if you want to talk about survivors and innovators go to any dairy meeting and you will find them. I honestly feel the individuals who are still engaged in the purebred industry of any species hold such a tremendous value to the overall food system and their value is almost completely overlooked.

We have moved the genetic systems so quickly to a spot where the proven animals can quickly influence thousands of offspring with artificial inseminations and even embryo transfer that folks who continue to maintain outcross genetics within each breed offer a tremendous insurance policy to the future of animal breeding. I might mention that most frequently they are not rewarded financially for what they are doing but continue to do it because they are passionate about the process.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.