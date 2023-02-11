I was watching a program on television where they were interviewing different people on the crisis we have in America such as murders and lack of respect for life.
One man said whenever kids feel like they have no future for themselves then they have less respect for someone else’s life. Another person said, “When we were younger, we all went to church whether we liked it or not. It wasn’t an option.” He said because of that we got ideas instilled in us that were positive.
Another person who appeared to be a Christian man said, “Well, I am going to put part of the blame on the churches.” He said they need to be doing a lot more with the youth than they are in sports activities and different functions just spending time with these kids as a lot of them seem to have no dad in the house.
One woman whose daughter had been shot by another kid said the murderer’s mother entered the courtroom, looked at her and shot her the middle finger. Wow!
I was talking to man from my hometown that had adopted four children and had three of his own. I asked him what the situation was with one of his boys that he had adopted.
I said, “Did his parents just walk off and leave him?” He said, “No, his dad choked and killed his 5-year-old brother right in front of him. Then after the dad left the house the 10-year-old brother tried to revive him.” That town was not far away so if you get to feeling sorry for yourself and think you had a bad day maybe you ought to re-evaluate that and thank the good Lord for being raised in the family that you were with. I do know—without a doubt—that that 5-year-old little boy is in heaven.
You better check what these slaughter cows and bulls are bringing. Everyone has some at home they don’t like. Our fleshy cows brought $95 to $113, and bulls topped at $120.50.
I was thinking about our next presidential election. You know with Biden and Trump both thinking they will run. We all want someone as president that is dependable, but we don’t want them on depends.
Today at the sale I bought a slender longhorn cross bull and gave $120 per hundredweight. After the sale one of the buyers said, “Wasn’t the church selling that bull?” I said, “I don’t know I never looked at the ticket.” But I said, “Rob, how I am going to get into heaven unless I give a big price for the church’s bull?” He said, “I don’t know but for as much as you gave I would think they would open the gates to heaven wide open.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
