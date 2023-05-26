Trent Loos

On a daily basis we all talk about how things are going so wrong, from the economy to education to the blatant evil we see happening everywhere. On May 21, in Mason City, Nebraska, a town with a population of 147, there were just short of 400 people who came to show how good things still are.

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Hoblyn-Bittner was born with a condition that meant at some point he would be on a dialysis machine or need a kidney transplant. That time has arrived. His mother Donna went to social media asking if anyone might be willing to donate a kidney. Andy Gibbons from Ansley, Nebraska, a neighboring town, was one of the individuals who reached out and turned out to be complete match.

