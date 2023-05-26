Computer keyboard

I attended a Groundwater Management District 4 meeting in Cheyenne County, Kansas, recently. Several citizens and irrigators attended, but there seemed to be little interest, other than from dryland farmers and livestock producers, in further action to save the Ogallala Aquifer.

I stated that any water withdrawal beyond the recharge rate was irresponsible and a betrayal of our children’s future. There was little response.

