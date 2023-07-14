Over a decade ago, Natural Resources Conservation Service officials were concerned about the declining sage-grouse population and looking for solutions. Once found in 13 western states and three Canadian provinces, sage-grouse are found today in 11 states and in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
With numbers dwindling, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service designated greater sage-grouse in 2010 as a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act—potentially triggering dozens of new land use restrictions. However, some of those same NRCS officials thought there might be a better way—partnering with landowners on voluntary conservation efforts.
“We had a situation with the sage-grouse out west because it was going to be listed under the Endangered Species Act,” recalls Tim Griffiths, western coordinator for Working Lands for Wildlife, a 2010 initiative that grew out of NRCS’s early work on what was then called the Sage-Grouse Initiative.
“Underneath that critter’s habitat was 186 million acres, roughly a third of our country, that was all grazed by domestic livestock. From an ag perspective, we saw a huge threat associated with listing the species and the ability to make a living through ranching,” he said.
Starting in Montana under then state conservationist and later NRCS Chief Dave White, “it was really the first time that our agency said, ‘let's really go all in and understand what's going on with these birds,’” Griffiths recalled.
Since that time, the WLFW has teamed up with leading scientists and conservation partners as well as more than 8,400 producers to conserve or restore nearly 12 million acres of working lands.
If there was something negatively affecting the bird populations, there were probably other impacts on the ranch or the land, Griffiths said.
“We wanted to leverage the farm bill to bring the right practice to the right place, change the trajectory of those species, and also make ranching more sustainable and profitable,” Griffiths said. “Ultimately, we not only got a lot of habitat on the ground, but we also avoided this pending regulation.”
In 2015, the USFWS concluded that this rangeland bird did not warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, citing an “unprecedented, landscape-scale conservation effort across the western United States has significantly reduced threats to the greater sage-grouse across 90% of the species’ breeding habitat.”
Advances in science in the past decade have demonstrated how reliant migratory big game is on private land, according to the Western Landowners Alliance.
Now, United States Department of Agriculture is investing even more in voluntary conservation efforts on private lands, which can also protect more wildlife.
The funding will support a series of “Frameworks for Conservation Action” for specific ecosystems, which USDA says will serve “as a roadmap to leveraging both farm bill funding and the historic investments from the Inflation Reduction Act” to guide voluntary conservation efforts for farmers, ranchers, private forest owners and tribes.
“One of the best strategies for conserving grasslands is keeping ranchers ranching. So, there's a lot of interest in this voluntary, incentive-based model,” said USDA’s Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Robert Bonnie, in a recent interview.
Some of these efforts grew out of a project with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon as USDA looked at ways to use Conservation Reserve Program, particularly the grasslands side of CRP, to help producers deal with some of the challenges associated with conserving range lands when you have both big game and livestock out there, Bonnie said.
He noted that fewer crop acres are going into the CRP general signup right now because of commodity prices, yet more land is coming into the grasslands program.
“It creates opportunities for NRCS and FSA to work together and coordinate. We are also looking at ways we can take, for example, NRCS dollars and apply them on grasslands if we need to update fencing, or there was a serious invasive species challenge,” Bonnie explained. “The ability to stack those dollars gives us more benefits for producers.”
Editor’s note: Sara Wyant is publisher of Agri-Pulse Communications, Inc., www.Agri-Pulse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.