Jerry Nine

We are winding down this year and getting ready for the new year. I don’t like to be negative but there are so many things that our government has to get under control or our country—the greatest land of all—is in trouble.

Lawmakers had passed a stimulus bill spending trillions of dollars for lots of ridiculous projects that were attached on, in my opinion. And all time knowing in September that they had to come up with another plan. Then ask for three more months and then yet another week. It was not accident that it came down to the last minute to pass something or the country would shut down. This made some willing to sign anything. The Republicans who signed onto this hideous spending bill are just as responsible as the Democrats.

