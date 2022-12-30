We are winding down this year and getting ready for the new year. I don’t like to be negative but there are so many things that our government has to get under control or our country—the greatest land of all—is in trouble.
Lawmakers had passed a stimulus bill spending trillions of dollars for lots of ridiculous projects that were attached on, in my opinion. And all time knowing in September that they had to come up with another plan. Then ask for three more months and then yet another week. It was not accident that it came down to the last minute to pass something or the country would shut down. This made some willing to sign anything. The Republicans who signed onto this hideous spending bill are just as responsible as the Democrats.
It bothers me when I hear of some of the projects that are attached to this bill. Congress needs to pass a law that only five items can be listed on any bill and if those ridiculous proposals never pass then good. It is simply less tax dollars that need collected.
The number of people who are coming across the border every day is astounding. I heard one reporter say estimates could be as high as 14,000 per day and that is astounding. I am for any person wanting a better life for their family. But think of the amount of extra food that it takes to feed those people let alone housing and health care. Some of these people will definitely end up on the streets. Some could be here to do the United States harm while others have no idea what their future is.
It is time we vote out a lot of these career politicians who are supposed to be running this country. Wake up, America. Let’s not be the generation that let America fall. Stand up for honesty. Stand up for God and the country being founded on “In God We Trust.” If you are silent then you are just as guilty as some of the poor politicians we have. I am proud and lucky to be an American.
I told my sister this joke and she probably had the same response that some of you may have.
You know what God and women have in common? They both know everything. Women readers need to send me jokes about a man. Yes, I will print them.
Do you know how many men it takes to change a roll of toilet paper? We don’t know it’s never happened. Here’s another one. If a man is cooking what does he consider a seven-course meal? A hot dog and a six pack of beer.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
