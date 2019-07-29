The only thing fair in life is the summer county celebration, and that should continue to be the focus of fair for sure. Like so many, we have just concluded our 2019 Sherman County Fair in Nebraska, complete with small victories and some setbacks.
Recognizing that fairs go back beyond the formation of the United States, I think they are a vital part of the future particularly for rural areas. Let’s take a quick look back at the history.
Like so much else in western culture, our understanding of the phrase “agricultural fair” has its basis in Latin. “Agricola” is the Latin term for farmer, and the most likely source of “fair” is “feria”—Latin for “free day” or “holy day,” which was celebrated as a religious holiday. The blending of agriculture, commerce and religion in ancient times is consistent with our understanding that religion was at the center of most political, economic and social activities in ancient and medieval times. As time passed, fairs became more secular in nature with education, entertainment and competition—the central activities of North American fairs—supplanting religion.
For our household, it was shortly after Libbi was old enough to be in 4-H and attend the Sherman County Fair that we decided our kids needed to grow up in the same environment that their mother did. Let’s be honest, the county fair is the most beautiful celebration of what your county has to offer and the most ugly all wrapped up in a few days once a year.
You can focus on the ugly if you like, but I think you will miss the greatest asset a healthy county fair provides to the entire community. Unquestionably for so many families it is the competition from cake baking to livestock shows and photography and everything in between. The winning and losing is what really builds life skills. Every family needs to choose their desired outcomes and determine their targets but above all the goals should include increased self-confidence and resilience.
We spend a lot of time playing softball each summer as well. I don’t see much of a difference from an individual family basis but from a personal standpoint I would hope the desired accomplishment is spot on. Challenge young people, create space to allow them to excel individually and develop the confidence to know that if you want to achieve something you just work harder. That clearly is my purpose for participating in both youth endeavors.
Back at the county fair level we have another benefit that may appear to be different but in the big picture it is not. We need individuals within the county/community to have faith that this is a great place to call home and raise a family. When the non-farm folks go to the fair, I think it is very important that they sense a positive culture for their community. I think we severely fall short in the arena of educating them about the essentials of life that they rely on daily if we don’t do it at the fair.
Companies spend millions of dollars marketing their brand annually but what will be the best marketing tool forever? Word of mouth. I promise you that if the most towny, town families go to the fair, enjoy the food, have a pleasant evening walking the barns and see 10-year-olds caring for food animals then they will be very content that they are raising their families in the correct place.
I challenge everyone heading to a state fair to use the opportunity to engage with a complete stranger and explain a positive aspect of the culture of farming. In fact, I would love to hear from you about the experiences you have in taking on that challenge. If you had just one conversation with just one person every day, it will increase their confidence in us and what we are doing in the same manner that the 12-year-old bracing the lamb in the show ring has increased his confidence each and every night he practices at home before the fair.
I urge you to get out to a few local county celebrations and soak in all the positive, hope-filled enthusiasm that exudes from the kids there showcasing their projects and then share that passion with your urban neighbors that may have come just for the corndogs. Send them home with a nugget of truth that will help keep our image in their highest esteem.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
