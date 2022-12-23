What do you think of when you think of Christmas? Do you think, oh my gosh, I have got to buy a lot of Christmas gifts? Or is it a time where lots of family members get together?
If there are small kids around then all of the attention centers around them. Whether it’s Santa coming in the house and hollering “Ho Ho Ho” and whether he snuck in the house and left the gifts. It can be a fun time but for others it can also be a very stressful time.
For some it is the first Christmas without a loved one and for others there may be no place for them to go while watching others have the time of their life. Look around and see those neighbors that need cheering up and do something nice for them.
Or is Christmas that time of year that you remember God sent his son into the world to be born knowing all the time he would allow him to be hung on a cross 33 years later. Reflect with your family the true meaning of Christmas.
The cattle market is very aggressive. Last week we sold 50 black heifers weighing 411 pounds that brought $226 per hundredweight. And their brothers—52 of them—brought $267 per hundredweight. And 50 steers weighing 511 pounds brought $244 per hundredweight. We sold a few heifers weighing over 900 pounds that brought $165.60.
Killing cows perked back up with packers realizing there are no sales for the next two weeks. Bred cows, particularly young ones, brought a very good price bringing $1,400 to $1,635.
I joined that group called PETA. After several years of fighting them, I decided to join them. That group stands for People Eating Tasting Animals.
I want for a job interview this past week and the manager said, “We are looking for someone who is responsible.” Then I said, “Well, I am definitely your man because on my last job whenever anything went wrong they all pointed at me and said, ‘He is responsible.’”
Now keep in my mind my secretary told me this story. She said her dad went to Arkansas and told her to come look at the back of the pickup. So she did and it was full of squirrels. So his daughter said, “Dad, how did you do that?” He said, “I would ugly them to death.” She said, “How’s that?” He said, “I would stare at them and they would finally fall out of the tree.”
He said, “It worked fine but then I took your mom along and we got the whole pickup full.”
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
