Last week’s column addressed Congress’ need to continue funding the federal government past Sept. 30. The process is not any further along and may have hit a new snag in the appropriations process for agriculture.
House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat, wants to deny the White House’s request to exceed the $30 billion borrowing limit from the Commodity Credit Corporation.
The CCC, which dates back to the Great Depression era, is the pot of money from which the Market Facilitation Payments, also known as the trade aid payments, is derived. It’s worth noting that agriculture is the only industry that has received payouts due to the trade war.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to hit the CCC’s $30 billion borrowing limit later this year.
Recently, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said, “We’ve very carefully looked at the cashflow situation of CCC and you know the replenishment comes around this time of year so that’s what we really rely on as far as the funding for CCC going forward.”
First, no one should ever expect that Congress will do something, especially with the current state of our divided government. Second, putting it out in the press guarantees a fight from President Donald Trump’s opponents in Congress.
As of press time, it remains to be seen that House Democrats will allow the administration to exceed the current CCC borrowing limit. We’ll see how things progress as the House Agriculture Committee holds a hearing on USDA’s federal disaster programs.
House Democrats do not want to give President Trump’s agriculture department the ability to keep spending money on a trade war. However, those farmers who are suffering are their constituents, and lawmakers need their votes to stay in office and, of course, they care about their constituents.
Several House Democrats from rural districts are speaking out against capping the CCC. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a Virginia Democrat who sits on the Agriculture Committee, recently said, “During this moment of great economic uncertainty in the rural economy, we need to stand with our farmers and their families—not withhold much-needed payments in an effort to settle political scores.”
“Although we mutually have concerns with President Trump’s approach to trade negotiations, we refuse to engage in the same tactics that punish our constituents and harm our communities that rely on agriculture,” said three other Democratic members of the House Agriculture Committee, Chairman Collin Peterson from Minnesota, Jim Costa from California, and Filemon Vela from Texas.
If House Democrats do not concede and lift the borrowing cap, farmers impacted by the ongoing trade war will be even worse off.
There is a clear right choice to make. Put your farmer and rancher constituents over your disputes with President Trump. The closer we get to the 2020 election, the harder that will prove for Democrats.
Editor’s note: Seymour Klierly writes Washington Whispers for the Journal from inside the Beltway.
