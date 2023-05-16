Computer keyboard

Not long ago in an article I let my opinion be known about our current process of price discovery pertaining to our cash grain markets. At that time I spoke primarily about price setting in regard to cash wheat prices in our country.

I still believe that for the most part we really aren’t relying on the United States commodity markets to set the value of wheat. Instead the price is being set by Russia, the Black Sea and Putin. I am convinced that it goes further than wheat and is starting to include price manipulation in corn and sunflowers.

