In her June 16 column, “Checkoff programs in the spotlight again,” (CLICK HERE to read) Agri-Pulse editor Sara Wyant opens with two sides of the debate over the Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act. She writes, “many people support the concept of letting farmers voluntarily invest their own dollars in research and promotion. A smaller but more vocal subset of people is passionately opposed to checkoffs.”

First, it is important to clarify that checkoffs are not voluntary; they are mandatory and have been for several decades. They began as a way for farmers to voluntarily pool their dollars for research and promotion—as in “check off” a box to participate—but today, participation is mandated under federal law. We (farmactionfund.us) would agree that many people, ourselves included, support the concept of voluntary checkoff programs, but this issue is not part of today’s debate.

