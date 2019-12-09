“The only thing fair in life is the celebration every year.” A friend once told me that and without question it is a true statement.
So many times we hear folks who think they have been dealt a bad hand and they start hollering, “Hey that’s not fair.” While it may be a true story; little about life is really fair but you make the best of it and move on. I am in this train of thought because I just spent a day and a half at the International Association of Fairs and Expos convention in San Antonio, Texas. Many things quickly jumped out at me, but one clearly stood out.
First off, the theme this year was “Champions of Change” and I hope everyone takes that to be a challenge to up their game. There are huge differences between fair boards. Some, in fact just a few, like to be on the cutting edge and push the envelope for change. Others just go through the motions without changing anything from one year to the next. Without question, the folks who have planned and put on the 2019 IAFE event recognize the fair, whether county or state, needs to be the heart and soul of the community.
It was mentioned by many that the fairgrounds is available as a life-line year round for emergencies, natural disaster assistance or whatever is needed. We have found that to be all too true in the fires and floods of recent years. The land and even the human resources the fair offers can be a lifesaver in trying times. In fact, while you won’t find that in any staff job descriptions, it plays out on a regular basis.
So if you are not familiar with this national convention or the state versions that are about to spring up all over the country, there is, as always, a trade-show area. The trade show is primarily for businesses, acts or talents that a board may hire to entertain fairgoers. I walked the entire trade show and talked to several of these vendors. Without question there is a great demand for hiring folks for an event. I am quite happy with it personally and think it needs to be ramped up quickly.
I find a great deal of enjoyment from listening to folks “pitch” about why they should be hired. All of them had a short story or video describing what they do but every single one finished with the exact same statement: “We are not only entertainment, we have a tremendous educational component in our show as well.”
We have spent the last 20 years attempting to educate global consumers about who, how and where their food is produced but honestly we have not accomplished nearly enough. I talk to friends daily who share with me some story about how today’s farming and food production is bad or dangerous. The truth of the matter is that we have the safest supply of food, the healthiest environment and the greatest abundance today as any time since man started walking the planet.
If you are a fair board member, staff or even a volunteer and you are not seeking new and fun ways to educate the folks then I think you are failing your job. There has been a tremendous evolution in this regard at most state fairs and the very first one I saw invest deeply in this approach is the Pennsylvania Farm Show. They constructed a building representing a CAFO where they have pigs, chickens and cattle in the barn exactly as the barns we have in the country. It has been a tremendous success but again we need more.
We do need champions of change and I will close by quoting my wife who regularly reminds me, “either you are part of the solution, or you are the problem.” The concept of this event was spot on. We need champions and for consumers to get the truth about food sustainability, we need change. It is time all celebrations step up to be part of the solution. We know for a fact that if the folks putting on fairs and expositions seek solutions instead of seeking personal recognition, much can be accomplished. See y’all at a fair in 2020.
Editor’s note: Trent Loos is a sixth generation United States farmer, host of the daily radio show, Loos Tales, and founder of Faces of Agriculture, a non-profit organization putting the human element back into the production of food. Get more information at www.LoosTales.com, or email Trent at trentloos@gmail.com.
