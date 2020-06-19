Yes, we still have the same ole broken record of being taken advantage of from the packer and them paying us what they want and selling our product at a whole different level.
I’m sure the packer and retailer are not too worried. I’m sure they figure it will all go away as far as the talk of getting something done. And they probably figure this stimulus package will pacify us long enough nothing will happen. I hope that is wrong.
We are all getting drier as far as Woodward and west of here but all we have left is hope anyway. I sorted a set of yearlings this past week. And also sorted the same home-raised calf crop last year also. Last year they were extremely wild, climbing on top of each other sliding around trying to stop them. This year was the difference between night and day.
One man who works at the sale barn also helps them gather and sort these cattle. He suggested that they get out of the pickup when feeding and walk through them. He also said they switched bulls two years ago. The two combinations made a tremendous difference.
If your cattle are wild, even if they are extremely good quality, I will never promote them for someone to buy for replacement heifers. There are too many nice quality heifers that are gentle to encourage someone to breed wild ones.
The feeder market is doing good as far as we can see for a restricted fat cattle market. We have had quite a lot of our feeders go north.
A group of tourists visited a crocodile farm and was on a floating structure in the middle of a pool with many huge crocodiles. The owner of the crocodile farm threw a challenge to his guests. He said, “Whoever dares to jump in and swim to the edge and survive then I will award you with $1 million.”
The group was all very quiet. No one dared to move. Suddenly a man jumped into the pool and all the other guests were amazed he would take this challenge. He did swim to the other side so the owner of the crocodile farm announced, “We have a very brave winner.”
After collecting his winnings and all was over the couple went back to their hotel room. The brave man said to his wife, “I did not jump in someone pushed me.”
His wife smiled and coolly said, “It was me.” She said, “Now you know that behind every successful man is a woman that pushes him.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.