I was just reminded this morning that a person better fertility check every bull this year that he is running on his cows because of how low the temperature dropped for a week or so.
If they test bad I was told you might be able to retest later but I suggest you ask a veterinarian to be safe.
In 2015, the beef cut out was the same price it was this past week. The only difference in 2015 was we had $160 per hundredweight fat cattle and this week we had $114. That is $46 per hundredweight less on a 1,400-pound steer. That is $644 less per head. At what point do cattle feeders say this is enough? Is it after the banker sells you out?
We thought we were dealing with ruthless packers several years ago but if you can’t see this problem and realize we have to do something in order to survive then I would have to question your mentality. They have no mercy.
At least the weather is pretty this week. A lot of ranchers are talking about the huge calf losses during that miserable week.
The preacher on Sunday said, “What will God have to do to get our attention and repent? Is it another 911 or is it another pandemic? Or what?”
I’m not much of a worrier but I would have to admit I am getting more down tired mentally. In my world if we didn’t have the packer stealing our cattle a lot of my world would be better.
A friend of mine said he was getting ready to go exercise. I said, “What will you be doing—diddly squats?”
It takes a lot of courage for a man to admit that his wife is wrong.
Both of my sisters came to the sale. They were walking toward each other and Tammy was carrying a sack. When they get closer Sandra said, “Hey, Tammy, what ya got in the sack?” Tammy said, “I got some chickens.” Sandra said, “If I guess how many chickens are in the sack can I have one of them?”
Tammy said, “If you guess right, I’ll give you both of them.” Sandra said, “OK, I will guess 5.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.