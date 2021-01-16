There is a lot of stuff going on in America right now. And in politics it’s hard to tell whether some politicians realize this is a free country or whether they want to change it to a dictatorship.
I don’t like what I see for the future but hopefully it won’t end up being like it looks like it could. One thing that scares me if the new administration takes over is how much gas they will decide our cattle are passing and how much they will tax us accordingly. And whoever is in there, taxes look like they will have to rise unless we just keep printing more money and live in a make-believe world.
There is talk, and it may just be talk, of a complete shut down of our internet for 10 days. If that is the case that isn’t a free America.
Tuesday corn went up $0.25 with soybeans up $0.50 and wheat up more than $0.20. I know the farmer needs it but if it keeps doing that it will lower the feeder market. Feeder cattle were $250 lower but I’m almost surprised it didn’t go lower than that with grain prices going up like that.
Most in the cattle industry or the farming industry seem very stable or have much confidence in what’s going on. Bankers say most are treading water and if by chance to do a nationwide shut down like I hear might happen then it will probably finish off a lot more small businesses that were barely getting by.
A man was sitting on the couch with his wife. She had left her phone in the kitchen. She hears it make that ding noise so she jumps up fast and runs to the kitchen. She reads the text and it said, “Since you are up would you bring back some chips, I’m kinda hungry.”
My dad told me this morning to always give 100%. I wonder if he knew I was donating blood today?
If you are not supposed to eat at night then why is there a light bulb in the refrigerator?
I started my first day as a crime investigator. The detective asked, “How did this man drown.” I said, “He couldn’t breathe underwater.”
Editor’s note: Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
