Throughout the world, uncertainty is everywhere. Although this is somewhat of a new feeling consumers can relate to today, uncertainty is a certainty every day on the farm.
Precipitation and high commodity prices are never guaranteed to a grower and the Farmers’ Almanac cannot predict or protect a calf crop from harsh winters or sickness. And yet, agriculture producers prevail. This passion to persevere is a legacy. Agriculture and its communal commitment cements a foundation not only to serve, but to provide a promise from a family that is always there for the world.
Organizations like High Plains Journal and FFA have proudly been a part of this extended agriculture family for generations. We are united. HPJ is a trusted source that not only delivers relevant agri-business information to producers, but also connects them and other ag service entities. The FFA organization shares a similar commitment. Their drive to “bleed blue” involves developing the next generation of leaders through ag education to make a positive difference and a vision to change the world.
Together, HPJ and FFA want to recognize the history of your work in agriculture, the complexity you combat today, and also help supply opportunity for the next generation. From April 1 to May 8, HPJ is committed to helping continue the legacy you have built on your own farm and preserve the momentum for our youth by contributing 25% of all subscription revenue directly to your state FFA foundation.
In a time when the markets are unpredictable and the world is wary, there are two things that we know: Agriculture will continue to feed and clothe the world; and we must ensure the legacy of the next generation of farmers and ranchers. This effort will help unite our collective strength and combat global uncertainty. Thank you for your generosity, commitment, and for being a part of the HPJ family.
To subscribe, visit hpj.com/subscribe.
Zac Stuckey can be reached at 620-227-1833 or zstuckey@hpj.com.
