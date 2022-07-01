We had a big cow, bull and calf sale on Tuesday. Killing cows were somewhat cheaper but still a lot higher than you would normally have expected even if you had a wild imagination.
I read somewhere that we had sold 16% more cows than normal. The other item that the government does not take into consideration is the number of that extra cow slaughter that are medium to heavy bred cows. And a good share of those heavy bred cows are middle aged and could easily go back to the ranch for four years or more.
The cattle report that came out last Friday showed on feed at 101% and the estimate was 101.4%. The placement in the feedlot showed 98%, which was estimated at 99.6%. The marketing figure was 102% and it was estimated to be at 103%. The report was called neutral. But even on the last report it was called negative and the futures went up the following Monday.
I think the buyers could see a lot less feeder cattle moving and thought perhaps they knew better.
The commercial beef cow slaughter in May should total 340,000 head, which is the largest for that month since 1996.
It is interesting we have a lot of optimism in the cattle industry, but I do not hear of much optimism of what our government is doing. Most think we are either in a recession or are starting in one.
I was happy to see the abortion deal kicked to the states. Maybe they should concentrate on prevention. However, even though I am against abortion there are several political leaders I think it would have been justified if their mother had done it.
A friend of mine and his wife are getting a divorce. I guess she posted online and said, “I guess he thinks my rear is too big.” Well, there was no reason to have ruined a marriage over that. Heck, I could have told her that.
Editor’s note: The views expressed here are the author’s own and do not represent the view of High Plains Journal. Jerry Nine, Woodward, Oklahoma, is a lifetime cattleman who grew up on his family’s ranch near Slapout, Oklahoma.
